Harmison and McKeown join the Highwaymen

Morpeth Town FC.

The Highwaymen have brought in striker Ben Harmison following his release from South Shields, while midfielder McKeown joins from West Auckland.

“When I left South Shields, Morpeth was the only club I really wanted to go to, to be honest,” said forward Harmison.

“It’s a club I have always admired and respected; the ambition for the future that the chairman and the management have is something I would love to be a part of.

“ With the excellent squad we have, I’m really looking forward to hopefully bringing more success to Morpeth.

“My dad has also been a part of the club in the past – he was a coach when Keith Grant was manager years ago – so it is nice to follow in his footsteps.”

Assistant manager Jon McDonald was delighted to see Harmison join, believing the towering front man will be a big hit with the fans.

“First and foremost, Ben is a winner; he’s combative but also comfortable at linking play and bringing people into the game,” said McDonald.

“He will compliment the excellent attacking options we have at the club. He’s chomping at the bit to get started.”

McKeown also joins the club, with McDonald knowing him well from his time at North Shields, where the midfielder won the FA Vase at Wembley.

“Micky has a great range of passing; he’s comfortable at receiving the ball under pressure and starting attacks.

“ He will be a real asset for Morpeth,” added the coach of a player who has featured for West Auckland for the past two seasons.

The midfielder himself admitted Morpeth were the stand-out choice when deciding on his next move.

“I chose to sign for Morpeth over other clubs for the challenge of playing higher up the leagues,” he said.

“I had a lot of choices in the Northern League and I also spoke with Marske. But it’s fair to say, Morpeth were the stand-out option when it came to making the final decision. ”