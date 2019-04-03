Leaders Morpeth suffer a rare loss

AFC Mansfield 1-3 Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town ended with 10 men and on the wrong end of a 3-1 score-line as they fell to a rare defeat at AFC Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Ellis Wall gave the home side the initiative with a 39th minute effort, but a much-improved start to the second half saw Morpeth level from the spot through Joe Walton’s 66th minute penalty after Sean Taylor was barged over in the box.

However, parity lasted all of two minutes as Olly Fearon put the home side ahead once more, converting a long throw as he flicked it on to find the back of the net.

The Highwaymen couldn’t find a way back into it, with Wayne Phillips – on his 100th club appearance – being sent off in stoppage time.

Fearon completed the victoryy for the home side with an injury-time penalty after he had been floored by Michael Turner.

* On Saturday Morpeth made it seven wins in a row in league and cup competition with a slender 1-0 victory away to Carlton Town.

A single Joe Walton goal on the stroke of half-time was enough for Morpeth to take all three points.

Just minutes before he had been unlucky when he saw a shot come back off the woodwork, but with half-time looming he swooped to lash home the only goal of the game for the Highwaymen.

* Morpeth are next in action when they welcome Stamford to Craik Park on Saturday (3pm KO) .