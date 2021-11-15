Lowson the spot kick hero for Morpeth

Morpeth Town.

A tepid encounter only really burst into life in the penalty shootout as Dan Lowson netted the winning spot kick after denying Miro Pais.

The game always looked like it was heading towards a 0-0 scoreline, but with a touch under five minutes remaining, there was a heart in mouth moment for Morpeth as Jamie Molyneux went down in the area seeking a penalty but the referee wasn’t interested and waved away the vociferous appeals from the Bromsgrove fans.

With the game ending in a draw, it went straight to penalties. Joe Walton saw his penalty saved after Connor Taylor had scored for Bromsgrove. Penalties were traded with Dudmore, Shorrock scoring as did Johnson and Ben Sayer for Morpeth. Substitute Hallahan missed the target for Sporting before Foalle levelled things. Dan Lowson saved the penalty from Pais but it was ordered to be retaken with the ‘keeper off his line but Lowson again made the save. Lowson then stepped up and converted the winning penalty to send Morpeth into the next round.

Morpeth are next in action on Tuesday evening when they face Whitley Bay in the Northumberland Senior Cup at Craik Park. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

In the Northern Alliance League, the first round of the Challenge Cup saw Ponteland United beat North Shields Athletic 4-2 (after extra-time), whilst Wallington saw off Prudhoe YC Seniors 3-1.

In the league, there was a derby clash in Division 2 with Morpeth FC taking on Ponteland United Reserves and it was the visitors who took the points with a 2-1 victory.

Also in Division 2, Stobswood Welfare beat Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs 4-2 to strengthen their grip at the top of the table – they now hold an 11 point lead with Morpeth sharing second spot with Newcastle East End.