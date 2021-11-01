Lynch is appointed new manager of Morpeth Town

Craig Lynch (centre), who has been appointed as the new manager of Morpeth Town.

After taking the reins on a temporary basis following Stephen Turnbull’s resignation, in the wake of a 2-1 loss at home to Witton Albion, Lynch oversaw a seven-game unbeaten run-in league and cup and a run in the FA Cup that ended in a fourth round replay defeat against York City.

Speaking after accepting the role, Lynch said the opportunity was too good to turn down.

“When I got offered it, I couldn’t turn it down,” said Lynch. “It is not the way I would have wanted to have had it. If you asked me six weeks ago, I would have been on the fence. Being assistant to Twinny (ex-boss Stephen Turnbull), it was never in my thought process to be the manager; maybe a couple of years down the line.

“I had Nick (Gray, former Town boss and current Academy director) and Twinny, two people who I get on really well with, and I was happy with the position I was in as coach.

“I would never step on anyone’s toes, that’s not my style. Then Twinny decided to resign and that was his choice. I was there to fill the gap, whether it was a game, two games or more.

“But you catch the bug once you get the chance. We had seven games unbeaten, which was great, but I wasn’t naïve to think it was always going to be like that.

“I’ll never shirk a challenge. I was manager of a team at 25 after a cruciate injury so I’ll never turn down a challenge.

“Challenges are there to be had and I’m happy to accept it.”

Club CEO Mark Hedley said: “Both Ken (Beattie, club chairman) and I have been delighted by the work and dedication Craig has shown since he took the job on an interim basis.

“The results and the performances have been good, and we are keen for him to continue that and progress us up the league table.”

Lynch took full charge for the first time on Saturday when Morpeth recorded a 4-2 home win over Pickering Town to book their place in the first round of the FA Trophy.