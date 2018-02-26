Malone to step down as Town joint manager

Morpeth Town joint manager Dave Malone has indicated he is to step down from his role at the end of the current season.

Citing work and family commitments, Malone has taken the tough decision to leave his role following four years at Craik Park.

The man himself issued the following statement:

“I have come to a very difficult decision and will be leaving Morpeth at the end of this season.

“I have made this decision as I don’t think I can give the 100% commitment the club needs with family and work commitments and I have decided that football doesn’t win on this occasion.

“I have enjoyed four great years at this great club and leading the club out at Wembley will live with me forever, while seeing the club rise from fighting relegation to fighting for the title gives me great satisfaction.

“I would like to thank chairman Ken Beattie for giving me the chance to manage at Morpeth and especially to Nicky Gray who asked me to come in and work with him.

“I would also like to thank the current and past players for their commitment and for making this more rewarding.

“I’d also like to thank the committee who have improved the hospitality and facilities so much over the last few years.

“The fans too deserve plenty of praise for their continued support. I’ve got to know quite a few personally and am able to have a very good rapport with them. I’m sure I will still see them as I attend games to support myself.

“Rest assured, I will be doing everything possible to bring the league title home along with the Senior Cup and League Cup.”

Dave Malone, on the touchline at a recent game.