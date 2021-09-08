More away-day blues for Morpeth

Morpeth Town FC.

Two goals seven minutes either side of the hour mark won the game for the Holy Blues. Toby Gould opened the scoring on 53 minutes netting via the aid of the near post. Bradey Grayson doubled the lead on 67 minutes capitalising on an error before Jack Foalle netted an 80th minute consolation.

The home side had a chance to open the scoring on 22 minutes. A quick free kick released Nyle Blake who cut the ball back to Bradley Grayson but he scuffed his effort.

Morpeth continued to look the better side and on 34 minutes, Sean Taylor went for a goal of the season contender as he pinged a free kick from a yard inside the Gainsborough half but the backtracking Matt Yates managed to tip it over the bar.

Just prior to the interval, Liam Noble broke clear and delivered a low ball into the area and but Carl Finnigan wasn’t able to get a touch.

Morpeth began the second half well and Morris sent a diving header wide from another Liam Noble set piece.

Trinity responded with their own set piece and Toby Gould glanced a header over the bar from a corner.

Gainsborough took the lead on 53 minutes, a long clearance downfield caught out Morpeth and allowed Blake to gallop clear, his ball inside found Gould who finished via the post from 12 yards.

The lead was doubled on 67 minutes as the Holy Blues took advantage of a defensive error and the ball broke kindly for Bradley Grayson who tapped the ball home.

The Highwaymen were given a lifeline on 80 minutes as Connor Oliver crossed the ball into the area and Jack Foalle on as a substitute, chested the ball down and drilled it into the bottom corner.

Despite pressing for an equaliser in the remaining time, the Highwaymen were unable to fashion a deserved goal. The closes they came was through Noble who fizzed an effort inches wide of the top corner in added time.