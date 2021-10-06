Morpeth complete double over Radcliffe

Andrew Johnson, one of the Morpeth goalscorers.

Goals from Liam Henderson, Ben Sayer and Andrew Johnson sealed the win after the visitors had opened the scoring through Bobby Grant, writes Sam Donovan

The first chance of the game of the game fell the way of Andrew Johnson after neat play involving him and Ryan Donaldson had present the chance to Johnson but his attack was smothered by Cam Belford who was quick off his line.

Morpeth continued to pour forward at every chance looking to go ahead in this game; Jack Foalle crossed low into the area but Donaldson arriving late into the box was unable to keep his shot down and it comfortably cleared the bar.

On 16 minutes, Johnson was allowed to cut inside as he has been on numerous occasions this season and the winger was denied by Belford who had to dive at full stretch to push away a curling effort.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead on 19 minutes. Dan Lowson had to be alert to tip over a dipping effort from Adam Dawson and from the corner, Bobby Grant was able to glance home a header that went in via the far post.

The Highwaymen only trailed for three minutes as they levelled through Liam Henderson’s first goal of the season. Joe Walton was allowed the freedom of Craik Park to come down the right hand side and his cross was met at the near post by Henderson who headed home.

The hardy souls who braved the torrential downpours and howling gales had another Morpeth goal to cheer on 27 minutes as Ben Sayer was given the opportunity to pick his spot from the edge of the box and he did so as he placed the ball home.

Radcliffe were fortunate to not go down to ten men on 42 minutes as Belford lashed out at Henderson after the striker had bumped into the ‘keeper. Belford swung an arm into the face of Henderson but the referee took a lenient view and spoke to both players rather than issuing any cards.

Morpeth extended their lead in added time at the end of the half when Johnson slotted the ball beyond the advancing Belford to make it 3-1.

The second half began in the same vane as much of the first half with Morpeth looking to extend their lead. Belford produced a terrific stop to deny Johnson who had curled a free kick towards the bottom corner.

At the other end, Lowson had to be alert to deny Dawson with the rebound falling to Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro who saw his strike deflect wide.

Jack Foalle had several chances to make the win more emphatic in the second half but he was denied on a couple of occasions thanks to some tremendous saves by Belford.

There was to be no further scoring in the second half as Morpeth were able to comfortably see out the victory and claim their second league win of the season.