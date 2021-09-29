Morpeth draw away to Hyde

Morpeth Town FC.

After a dour first half, Liam Hardy swivelled and fired the home side in front before Ryan Donaldson levelled up from the penalty spot. Joe Walton then produced an excellent finish to put the Highwaymen ahead but Brad Roscoe headed home to ensure the spoils were shared.

Liam Tongue had the first chance of the game on 6 minutes for the home side but he blazed his shot high over the bar when well placed.

Morpeth looked to hit back and they tried an effort from Andrew Johnson but the bang in-form winger saw his shot deflect behind for a corner.

On 21 minutes, Dan Lowson was forced to dirty his gloves as he got down low to make a comfortable save to deny Tom Pratt.

Jack Foalle on as an early substitute for Sean Taylor saw an instinctive effort go wide of the post on 28 minutes.

The best chance of the game fell the way of the home side on 40 minutes with Lowson producing a magnificent stop to push over an effort from Pratt.

Early into the second half, Morpeth came out guns blazing looking to take the advantage. Liam Noble flighted a free kick over the wall but the ball bounced wide of the post before a minute later, a clearance rebounded into the path of Foalle but he couldn’t find the back of the net as Joe Green made a good stop.

The home side hit back though and fashioned a chance from a corner with Liam Tongue seeing his header cleared off the line from Johnson.

The Tigers continued to press and won a succession of corners and it was from one of these corners that they took the lead. The ball dropped in the 6yd box for Liam Hardy and the striker shot on the turn taking a couple of slight deflections to nestle in the bottom corner.

The Highwaymen hit back from the penalty spot. Jack Foalle was alert in the area and got the ball before Jordan Fagbola and the defender caught Foalle. Ryan Donaldson stepped up and converted from 12yds to level the game.

Morpeth took the lead on 74 minutes as Joe Walton playing right back ended up in the left wing position and he slid the ball home and beyond the dive of Green.

Hyde levelled the game on 86 minutes as Jack Sherratt delivered a free kick into the area and Bradley Roscoe headed home.

There were still chances for the Highwaymen to take all three points. The ever industrious Foalle showed great composure to tee up Donaldson but arriving at full speed he steered his effort over the bar from close range.

There were to be no further chances in the three minutes of added time as Town recorded their second successive 2-2 draw.