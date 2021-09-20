Morpeth ease through in FA Cup

Bailey Geliher (16), Noah Millington (17) and Ryan O’Connor (17) who all made their debuts with the Morpeth first team in the past week.

Carl Finnigan opened the scoring before Morpeth were pegged back by Paul Dawson. However, just before the interval a penalty and red card for Niall Cowperthwaite changed the complexion of the game. Ryan Donaldson converted before further strikes from Jeff Henderson and Andrew Johnson added gloss to the result.

Just days after the teams drew 2-2 in the league, Morpeth took the lead in the fourth minute. A ball over top released Jack Foalle who cut the ball back to Andrew Johnson who slid a ball across goal for Carl Finnigan to net his first goal of the season.

The visitors levelled things on 13 minutes when a corner was met at the near post by Paul Dawson who nodded home past Dan Lowson.

The turning point of the game arrived shortly before half time as a long ball over the top was brought down by Finnigan who went to ground under pressure from Niall Cowperthwaite. There was a coming together between the pair and the assistant on the near side flagged. A brief discussion resulted in a red for Cowperthwaite for the foul as the last man and he was deemed to have made no attempt to play the ball and a penalty.

Ryan Donaldson stepped up and converted his second penalty of the season as he sent Alexander the wrong way.

With a man advantage, Morpeth added a third in the 59th minute, a free kick from Liam Noble was flicked on by an unmarked Micky Turner and was bundled home by Jeff Henderson.

The game was sealed with five minutes remaining as Andrew Johnson cut inside and curled an effort into the bottom corner giving Matt Alexander no chance.

Town are next in action on Saturday when they make the long trip to Derbyshire to face Buxton.