Morpeth end on a winning note

Morpeth Town 4-1 Seaham Red Star

Morpeth Town eased to a final day victory as they celebrated promotion to the Evo-Stik league with a 4-1 win against Seaham Red Star.

Mark Davison got the hosts off to a flier with a 12th minute header before Wayne Phillips pushed Town further ahead four minutes later.

James Thompson reduced the arrears on 61 minutes but Liam Henderson put the game out of reach with a 73rd minute goal prior to adding a fourth from the spot on 83 minutes.

Morpeth started brightly and Joe Walton signalled the home side’s intentions as early as the fourth minute when his shot hit a post.

But in 12 minutes Town did take the lead with a looping header from Davison.

And it was a lead which was soon doubled by the hosts, when Phillips sent a stunning strike into the top corner.

Davison saw a header land on the roof of the net after half an hour,and at half-time it remained 2-0.

On a rare foray forward, Red Star Alex Ramshaw went close for the visitors,.

Morpeth failed to heed that warning and, from a similar position, Thompson was more clinical as his precise finish found a way past Dryden to reduce the deficit for Red Star.

On 73 minutes Morpeth restored their two goal advantage when Henderson, only seconds after coming off the bench lashed a shot into the top corner.

And the towering striker doubled his tally for the night from the spot on 83 minutes, slotting home a spot-kick after fellow sub Sam Norris was sent flying in the area.