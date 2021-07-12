Morpeth fans expected to play pivotal role in season

Morpeth Town.

Unable to play in front of supporters, apart from a handful of games, in the last 15 months, it has been a difficult time for all concerned as more important matters relating to Covid-19, health and the safety of everyone took understandable precedent.

But with current restrictions easing and supporters allowed in up to a maximum of 50% of the official capacity of the ground, Craik Park will once again welcome fans for the new campaign, much to the delight of the former Newcastle United centre-back.

“Being able to play in front of a crowd has been a big miss,” Henderson told the club website.

“Hopefully, we can get good crowds at our home games this year as it makes a huge difference. It’s exciting times; there should be a good buzz about the place, then it’s up to us to get results as the better the results the more people will come to watch.

“I’ve missed the competitive nature of playing football, you can’t really re-create the feeling. It has been a while but I’m not too worried about being rusty; there’s plenty of time to get rid of that during pre-season.

“I’ve been doing my own little bits and bobs with Sean Taylor too so hopefully I should be ok.”

Despite being in the early stages of pre-season training, Henderson is sure manager Stephen Turnbull is going to push his squad to allow them to hit the ground running come the start of the campaign.

“It will be hard enough I’m sure,” he added.

“Going off the first few sessions they were a good blow! He’s going to push us and rightly so; it has been a long time off and we need some mileage in the legs before the season starts.

“We’ve got to try our best to start fast as a good start will be key for some early momentum and confidence which we can then build upon throughout the season.”

Morpeth Town have so far played two pre-season friendlies. In their opening game they won 2-0 away to Shildon and in their second match they lost 4-2 away to Consett.

Saturday’s game away to Bonnyrigg Rose was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.