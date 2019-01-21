Morpeth go to town against Loughborough

Morpeth Town 4-1 Loughborough Dynamo

The Highwaymen recorded a comfortable victory over Loughborugh Dyanmo on a bitterly cold January afternoon.

Goals from Jeff Henderson, David Carson from the spot, Liam Henderson and Sean Taylor secured the points. Ryan Robbins netted from the spot for Dynamo.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and Karl Demidh stung the palms of Dan Lowson as they looked to get their noses in front.

Their positives endeavours were made to be rued when Jeff Henderson headed home from a Ben Sayer corner. Tom Potter had done well down the right to win the corner and Morpeth struck first.

With their next attack, the lead was doubled with David Carson atoning for his missed penalty in the reverse fixture. Ben Sayer was bundled over in the box by Luke Foster and Carson stepped up to score from the spot.

Loughborough then gained a lifeline when Josh Riley was barged off the ball in the box by Jeff Henderson and the referee pointed to the spot. Ryan Robbins stepped up and sent Dan Lowson the wrong way to half the defecit.

The goals continued to flow and it was the Highwaymen who restored their two-goal lead. A free-kick from Sayer was parried away by Taylor and not dealt with as Sean Taylor saw an effort blocked before the ball looped up for Liam Henderson to nod home.

Taylor went close to adding a fourth before the interval when he struck the base of the post after he slalomed his way into the box.

Micky Turner then headed wide and as the half drew to a close, Liam Henderson was unlucky to see an effort clawed away by Taylor when he volleyed one which looked destined for the top corner.

Sean Taylor then saw his clipped effort kiss the top of the bar right on the whistle as Morpeth tried to sew up the points before the interval.

The second half saw the visitors come out all guns blazing and they had a great opportunity to get themselves back in the game but Alex Steadman fired his effort straight at Lowson. Daniel Gordon then pulled an effort across goal that had Lowson scrambling across goal.

On the hour mark, Jeff Henderson was well placed to hack the ball clear after Lowson was forced into another save, this time from Ruben Asamoah who had came on at the interval.

The chances for the visitors were to prove costly as Morpeth sealed the points on 66 minutes when Liam Henderson turned just inside the box and struck a fierce shot that Taylor did well to push away but only to Sean Taylor. From a tight angle, Taylor smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The remaining 25 minutes of the game were seen out professionally by the Highwaymen for a comfortable win.