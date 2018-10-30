Morpeth held to a draw by Belper

Morpeth Town 1-1 Belper Town

Morpeth Town were forced to settle for a point following a 1-1 draw at home to Belper Town in Evo-Stik East on Saturday.

The hosts were solid on the ball in the opening half hour before breaking the deadlock through Jack Foalle on 31 minutes. But George Milner levelled matters on 69 minutes as Belper left Craik Park with a share of the spoils.

Morpeth started brightly, but it was Belper who created the first chance. However, Dan Lowson was more than a match for George Milner.

Although dominating possession, the Highwaymen’s first real effort was a rising shot from Wayne Phillips.

But Morpeth would receive a reward for the dominance in possession in the 31st minute, with a goal from Foalle. The striker, netting his third in three games, flicked a low Ben Sayer free-kick over the keeper and into the back of the net.

In a game of decent quality, but lacking in clear chances, the Highwaymen could have doubled their lead on 47 minutes, but Keith Graydon’s effort arrowed just past the top corner.

Foalle, bang in form at present after his first goal made it 20 goals in 20 games this season, should have added another on 52 minutes, but his effort, from a tight angle, struck the side-netting.

It would prove costly for the hosts as Belper equalised on 69 minutes, Milner sending a looping header into the corner after the home side failed to clear a ball into the area.

Sayer then sent a near-post strike inches past the post as Morpeth sought a winner.