Morpeth in Senior Cup last four

Morpeth Town 3-2 North Shields

Morpeth made the semi-finals of the Techflow Group Senior Cup following an attack-minded 3-2 win against North Shields at Craik Park.

Morpeth led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Kevin Grayson (penalty) and Michael Turner, after Ben Harmison fired Shields in front.

The lead was extended when Liam Henderson found the net midway through the second half prior to Gareth Bainbridge’s late goal for the visitors.

The game started at a frenetic pace, with three goals in the opening 24 minutes.

The Robins, looking a threat going forward, got the scoring up and running through Harmison. The striker did superbly to hold off a Morpeth challenge before shooting across goal and into the back of the net.

That moment sparked Town into life and they proceeded to dominate possession for the next 20 minutes, resulting in two goals.

The first arrived on 18 minutes from the penalty spot after Henderson was dragged to the floor in the area. Captain Graydon then stepped up to confidently slot home the spot-kick and restore parity.

They took the lead six minutes later when full-back Turner had the time, space and composure to slam home from the edge of the area.

Walton then hit the cross-bar before Henderson was the man in the right place at the right time to fire home into the corner amid a congested penalty area. Bainbridge smashed an effort past Karl Dryden 85 minutes to set up a tense finish, but Morpeth held out for the victory.