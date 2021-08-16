Morpeth lose their lead at top of cricket league

Ponteland batsmen in their top of the table clash in Division 2 against Tillside 1sts at Etal.

Consett have now taken over at the top of the table and hold a 19 point lead as the league reaches its final stages with only four games remaining.

Morpeth put on 161-7 with Matthew Senior on 57 not out, but Consett were 162-7 in reply with Stuart Graham on 47 not out.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts lost their top of the table clash by four wickets at leaders Tillside 1sts and as a result lost their promotion spot to Backworth, who moved above them in the table. Pont were 139 all out with Ben O’Brien on 56, whilst Tillside were 140-6 in reply.

Blagdon 1sts lost by 16 runs at Backworth 1sts. The home side made 203 all out with three wickets each for Paul and Harry Johnson. Blagdon were all out for 187 in reply with Sam Eyres on 39.

In Division 3, Stobswood 1sts picked up a welcome ten run victory at home over Whitley Bay 1sts. Stobswood were 159 all out with Whitley Bay 149 all out, David Moore and Ian Watson each taking three wickets.

In Division 4, Ponteland 2nds lost by two wickets at home to Tynedale 2nds. Pont were 169-8 with Keshav Krishnan on 88, but Tynedale made 172-8.

Kirkley 1sts lost by 12 runs at home to Clara Vale 1sts. The visitors were 208 all out with A Horner and J Marshall both taking three wickets. Kirkley were 196 all out in reply with D Marshall on 52.

In Division 5 North, Morpeth 2nds remain 14 points clear at the top after their 134 run away win over Ashington Rugby 2nds. Morpeth made 253-7 with Jack T4avers 134 not out. Ashington were all out for 119 with Callum Lawn taking 4-24.

Ulgham 1sts (98-1) won by nine wickets away to Monkseaton 1sts (95 all out)

Blagdon 2nds (142 all out) lost by 46 runs at home to Howick, who were 188-6 in reply.

In Division 6 North, Ulgham (124 all out), lost by seven wickets at home to Embleton (129-3).