Morpeth make it nine wins at home

Morpeth Town 3-1 Ryhope

Morpeth eased to a comfortable home win as they maintained their lead at the top of EBAC Northern League Division One.

Both strikers got in on the scoring act against Ryhope CW, Mark Davison setting Town on their way in the third minute before Liam Henderson added to that advantage on the hour mark prior to doubling his tally for the day in stoppage time.

Morpeth stuck largely with the team that started at North Shields the previous week, with Stephen Elliott on the bench alongside Wayne Phillips, who was replaced by Jordan Fry.

Town began brightly and swarmed all over Ryhope, taking an early lead when Davison slotted home, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Ryhope then hit the bar, Karl Dryden also pulling off a good save before half-time.

Morpeth hit the post early in the second half before Henderson doubled their advantage, slotting through the keeper’s legs.

After that it was all Morpeth, with Elliott being denied on two occasions moments after coming off the bench.

Ryhope reduced the arrears with an 88th minute deflected Adam Cocks effort. But Morpeth responded when the keeper was caught out of position, allowing Henderson to lob him from 40 yards and seal their ninth home league win of the campaign.