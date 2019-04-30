Morpeth sign off with a victory

Morpeth Town finished their maiden Evo-Stik East campaign with a hard-fought victory over Wisbech Town on Saturday.

Liam Henderson grabbed the only goal of the game when he turned and fired home in the 41st minute to settle a game of few chances.

The goal came when Joe Walton played the ball into his feet and the striker turned his man before firing a low effort across Dan Swan and into the bottom corner.

The game was far from a classic with the wind dominating proceedings and stopping both sides from playing with any game of fluidity.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and had two early chances.

In the second half it was a more controlling performance from the visitors with Taylor putting the ball over the bar on 52 minutes.

Taylor thought that he grabbed his goal on 64 minutes but after nodding home at the back post from Joe Walton’s cross but was denied by the flag of the assistant on the near side.

The game should have been sealed with a quarter of an hour left to play but Henderson saw his low shot beat Swan but the wind held the ball up and it just failed to cross the line.

When the referee blew the final whistle it brought the curtain down on an exceptional season as Morpeth completed the double; adding the Northumberland Senior Cup to the Evo-Stik East title, gaining promotion to the Premier League next season.