Morpeth suffer only their second league defeat of season

West Allotment Town 3-2 Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town lost for the first time in 13 games as a pulsating clash with West Auckland Town ended in defeat on Saturday.

Curtis Coppen gave Morpeth an early lead, taking 17 minutes to head home from close in, before the hosts scored two in five minutes with Nathan Fisher and Daniel Parker finding the target.

Chris Reid put The Highwaymen back level just before the interval before Amar Purewal edged West Auckland ahead once more in stoppage time.

After joining the club from Berwick Rangers earlier in the week, Chris McDonald made a start at left-back. Liam Henderson was also back in the starting line-up after recent outings from the bench.

Following tense early exchanges, Morpeth took the lead in the 17th minute from a set piece.Ben Sayer delivered a peach of a free-kick in from the right and found the head of Coppen, who stooped to head home from the centre of the six-yard box and earn his fourth goal of the campaign.

The Highwaymen could have had a second seven minutes later butDavid Carson narrowly missed the target with a dinked attempt.

The home side found themselves level on 29 minutes through a familiar name. Fisher latched on to an Adam Mitchell through ball and needed no second invitation to round keeper Dan Lowson and slot into an empty net for his 26th league goal of the season.

The home side turned the game on its head by the 35th minute and found themselves ahead as Parker atoned for his earlier missed header with a towering back post effort which squeezed in between a Morpeth player and the post.

The Highwaymen were far from done on the scoring front and restored parity two minutes before half-time through Reid. The centre-back towered over everyone else to nod in a delightful in-swinging David Carson free-kick from the left and put Morpeth back on level terms.

However, that lasted all of two minutes as Purewal put West Auckland back in front after being played through by Fisher.

The second half started in frantic fashion and there were chances at both ends. But neither side were able to find the net and West Auckland held out for a victory.

*Morpeth demolished National League North Blyth Spartans as they unleashed an outstanding attacking display that their opponents simply couldn’t deal with.

The teams met in the semi-final of the Northumberland Senior Cup last week and Morpeth romped through with an astonishing 8-2 victory at Craik Park..

Starting like a freight train, Morpeth steamed into a 4-1 lead before the half hour mark thanks to goals from Sean Taylor, Keith Graydon, Mark Davison and Ben Sayer.

A shell-shocked Blyth could only muster a Dylan McGlade strike in response.

The second half got even better as Sayer completed a hat-trick, with Joe Walton getting a goal for himself and Davison bagging a second. Euan Anderson belatedly reduced the deficit as Blyth wilted under intense pressure.