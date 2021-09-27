Morpeth take point at Buxton

Moirpeth Town FC.

Morpeth took the lead with the first real chance of the game; a ball into the area was only cleared as far as Andrew Johnson who brought it down before finding the top corner with Theo Robinson a spectator.

The lead lasted for less than a minute as Buxton levelled things up. The lively Warren Clarke broke clear and his ball found Tommy Elliott who then played it to Jamie Ward and the former Derby County man fired home from 12yrds out.

The topsy turvy half continued as Morpeth took the lead again on 16 minutes and it was a moment that Robinson will want to forget. Ben Sayer was allowed to come forward and he took aim from just outside the area, a slight deflection took the ball towards Robinson and the ‘keeper inexplicably helped the ball into the back of the net.

The hosts levelled on 39 minutes, a free kick was swung into the area with Granite going to ground as he jostled for possession. The referee was in doubt that there was a foul and pointed to the spot; De Girolamo stepped up and sent Lowson the wrong way to level the game.

Callum Morris came close to putting Morpeth back in front early in the second half but he sent a looping header onto the roof of the net.

That was as close as Town came to taking all of the points as they defended manfully in the second period with the hosts turning up the pressure. The closest either side came to taking all three points was in the 90th minute when the returning Wayne Phillps turned the ball against his own post before hacking the ball away from danger.

Morris had to be alert in added time as he threw his body on the line to deny substitute Ash Chambers a shot at goal.