Morpeth through in FA Cup

Morpeth Town FC.

Goals for Morpeth came from Michael Turner, Liam Noble and Joe Walton with Andy Owens grabbing a late consolation for Radcliffe at the Neuven Stadium.

Jack Foalle had the ball in the net after only two minutes, but the effort was ruled out for a high foot.

Liam Noble was instrumental for the Highwaymen; it was his corner that lead to Micahel Turner crashing home a header off the underside of the bar on 13 minutes.

Morpeth looked to extend their lead but Jack Foalle headed wide of the post before Cameron Belford was called into action to push away a fierce effort from Andrew Johnson.

The home side rarely threatened but their best chance in the first half came the way of Bobby Grant but he went with his boot instead of his head and diverted the ball high over the bar.

Liam Noble doubled the lead on 40 minutes when his inswinging corner was left at the near post by a defender and Belford with the ball sneaking into the back of the net.

Town made it three before the interval as Joe Walton was given too much time and space to pick his spot as he shot across goal and found the bottom corner via the far post.

The second half was a more tepid affair as both sides struggled to fashion any chances. The best chance in the opening stages of the half fell the way of Liam Henderson but he couldn’t direct his header into the bottom corner and it drifted narrowly wide of the post.

On 74 minutes, Ryan Donaldson sent a dipping half volley over the bar as Morpeth looked to put the seal on an emphatic victory.

Radcliffe pulled a goal back on 83 minutes as Andy Ownes was able to head a corner via the inside of the post.