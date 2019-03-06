Morpeth through to Senior Cup final

Morpeth Town 2-0 Newcastle United U23s

Morpeth cruised through to the final of the Techflow Group Northumberland Senior Cup final with a comfortable victory over holders Newcastle United Under 23s.

Liam Henderson headed the hosts in front moments into the second half and that lead was doubled through Joe Walton’s second penalty in as many games.

After half chances at both ends, Town really started to turn the screw and Michael Turner flashed a header over the bar before Walton stung the palms of Nathan Harker in the Newcastle goal.

Just before the half-hour mark, Jeff Henderson had the clearest opportunity but the ball just wouldn’t sit nicely for him as he looked to stab it home.

Liam Henderson was then denied by a good save from Harker but at the break it remained 0-0.

The Highwaymen took the lead just two mintes into the second half with a powerful header from Henderson.

On the hour mark, the lead was doubled by Joe Walton from the penalty spot after Carson had been floored by Harker.

Sam Hodgson then almost grabbed his first goal but saw his effort deflected wide.

Sean Taylor was sent off on 73 minutes when he lunged in on Matty Longstaff. Despite the numerical advantage that Newcastle had for the remainder of the game, they never threatened.

They will now face North Shields in the final on a date which is yet to be decided. The Highwaymen will be back in league action on Saturday, when they make the long trip to face Lincoln United.