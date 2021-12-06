A Morpeth Town attack is foiled by Gainsborough Trinity goalkeeper Matthew Yates. Picture: George Davidson

Goals from Liam Henderson and Ben Ramsey sealed the points for the Highwaymen as they controlled the game from start to finish.

Morpeth made a fast start with Ben Ramsey seeing a goal-bound header blocked by Joe Wilson after only 20 seconds.

The opening goal of the game arrived on nine minutes with Liam Henderson scrambling home a loose ball following a corner from Liam Noble. The ball into the area caused havoc as it bounced into the six yard box and Henderson was well placed to force the ball over the line.

On 26 minutes, Matthew Yates came to the fore with an absolutely stunning save to Jack Foalle who volleyed at goal but the ‘keeper reacted to stop the volley with one hand.

The game was nearly level on 37 minutes when Bradley Grayson made space in the area and curled an effort that beat Dan Lowson but came back off the crossbar.

The Holy Blues sensed a little bit of an opportunity and Lowson had to be alert to tip over a header from Neal Bishop following a corner on 38 minutes.

Yates continued to keep his side in the game on 40 minutes as he made another smart stop to deny Sam Hodgson.

The second half continued in the same vein with Morpeth well on top and Ramsey doubled the lead on 53 minutes when he kept his cool to slot the ball beyond Yates.

On 67 minutes, Town had the opportunity to wrap the game up from the penalty spot. Chris Reid slalomed through four challenges of the Trinity defence and had his heels clipped.

Ryan Donaldson stepped up to take the spot kick only to see the impressive Yates dive the right way to push the ball clear.

With a little under 20 minutes remaining Foalle saw a fierce strike crash off the crossbar as Morpeth continued to assert their dominance.

Liam Henderson may have had a hat-trick on another day as he headed straight at Yates on 81 minutes and then again on 89 minutes only for Yates to make another save.

Morpeth are on the road on Saturday when they travel across the Pennines to face Witton Albion.

Morpeth Town: Lowson, Walton, Reid, Sayer (Oliver 68), J Henderson (c), Turner, Ramsey, Noble, L Henderson, Donaldson, Ramsey (Johnson 74)

Subs not Used: Phillips, Taylor, Forster.

Gainsborough Trinity: Yates, Wilson, Gould (Keane 65), Minkley (Butroid 45), Bishop, Rice, Woolerton, Hornshaw, Makama, Grayson, Morrison (Bacon 53).

Subs not Used: Jemson, Fraiwald.