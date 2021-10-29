Morpeth Town appoint Lynch as manager

Football News

After taking the reins on a temporary basis following Stephen Turnbull’s resignation, in the wake of a 2-1 loss at home to Witton Albion, Lynch oversaw a seven-game unbeaten run-in league and cup and a run in the FA Cup that ended in a fourth round replay defeat against York City.

Speaking to the club's official website, Lynch said: “When I got offered it, I couldn’t turn it down.

“It is not the way I would have wanted to have had it. If you asked me six weeks ago, I would have been on the fence. Being assistant to Twinny (ex-boss Stephen Turnbull), it was never in my thought process to be the manager; maybe a couple of years down the line.

“I had Nick (Gray, former Town boss and current Academy director) and Twinny, two people who I get on really well with, and I was happy with the position I was in as coach.

“I would never step on anyone’s toes, that’s not my style. Then Twinny decided to resign and that was his choice. I was there to fill the gap, whether it was a game, two games or more.

“But you catch the bug once you get the chance. We had seven games unbeaten, which was great, but I wasn’t naïve to think it was always going to be like that.

“I’ll never shirk a challenge. I was manager of a team at 25 after a cruciate injury so I’ll never turn down a challenge.