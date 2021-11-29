Morpeth Town beat Warrington in penalty shootout to advance in FA Trophy

Morpeth Town's goal scorer Ben Sayer.

Ben Sayer and Jamie McDonald traded goals in the 90 minutes before the game went to penalties.

Once again, it was the Morpeth goalkeeper who would be the hero, James Anderson in only his second appearance for the club denied Bohan Dixon as the Highwaymen converted five perfect penalties to progress.

Morpeth took the lead with their first effort of the game on 24 minutes. Mitch Duggan dallied on the ball and had it pinched off him by Liam Henderson who strode forward and rounded Daniel Atherton but saw his goalbound effort blocked on the line by Mark Roberts but Ben Sayer was on hand to tap home.

Warrington levelled seven minutes before the break, Sean Williams whipped in an inviting cross that was headed home by Jamie McDonald.

The second half started in the same way that the first had ended with the Yellows in control. Stefan Mols forced Anderson into another top save before McDonald prodded the loose ball wide of the post.

Just shy of the hour mark and Ben Ramsey had a good opportunity after Joe Walton had seen the ball deflect off James Baillie with Ramsey steering an effort into the side netting.

This was the turning point, with Morpeth looking more dangerous and Jack Foalle was denied with Atherton tipping the ball away with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Liam Henderson went even closer to putting Morpeth back in front but saw his shot blocked on the line by Baillie after Foalle had used his electric pace to get clear and square the ball across the box.

In stoppage time, Henderson was once again denied by Roberts after Chris Reid had done well to keep the ball alive. Warrington went even closer with their final chance in added time as Mols struck the frame of the goal with an overhead kick.

Into the penalty shootout, Walton, Henderson, Liam Noble, Sam Hodgson and Ryan Donaldson all converted their penalties after Anderson had thwarted Bohan Dixon.