Morpeth ‘Warriors’ lift the Challenge Trophy

Morpeth Warriors (Under 10s) faced Ponteland United Rapids for the well contested ‘Challenge Trophy’ at a central venue in Cramlington.

This is organised by the North East Pin Point Recruitment League and involves teams from all over the north east competing for the trophy.

Morpeth worked their way to the final and were deserved winners on the night showing a great team effort against a strong Ponteland side by holding a lead throughout.

Players are- Lewis, Josh, Jacob F, Kieran, Miles, Jeremy, Johnny, George and Jacob B.

All the boys attend Newminster middle school and are delighted with this seasons achievements.