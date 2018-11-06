Morpeth win as three see red cards

Frickley Athletic 0-2 Morpeth Town

League leaders Morpeth picked up another three points with a 2-0 win at Frickley on Saturday, but the talking point from the game was the three red cards shown by the referee.

Frickley had two players sent off whilst Morpeth lost one, decisions which in the end probably spoiled the game as a spectacle for the supporters.

It took Town only ten minutes to open the scoring when Jack Foalleflicked the ball home from the edge of the six yard box after Danny Carson fired the ball across the area.

In the melee that followed two players, Richard Patterson for Frickley and Carson for Morpeth were both straight red carded.

Morpeth had to clear one effort off the goalline as the home side tried to force their way back into the match and early in the second half they also hit the crossbar.

But Foalle doubled his and Morpeth’s tally when he raced clear and beat the offside trap for a second.

On 65 minutes Frickley were then reduced to nine players when they had another player, Ible, sent off for kneeing the goalkeeper in the back of the head as he lay on the floor.

In the closing stages Morpeth twice went close to adding a third goal through Liam Henderson and David Carson, but they had to settle for a 2-0 win.

The Highwaymen are next in action this Saturday (November 10) when they take on Stocksbridge Park Steels at Craik Park.