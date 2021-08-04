Morpeth win pre-season clash with Marske

Andrew Johnson.,

A bright start had Morpeth in front on five minutes, Andrew Johnson netting his third of pre-season as his impressive run of form continued. However, that was cancelled out moments later by Marske’s Curtis Round. Johnson copied his quick start to the first half with another seconds after the restart to make it 2-1.

An entertaining friendly at Mount Pleasant, between two sides who know plenty about each other from their Northern League days, started with a bang as the Highwaymen hit the front on five minutes.

Johnson was the man to profit, slotting home after a defence-splitting ball from Chris Reid released Ben Ramsey down the flank, with the onrushing full-back finding Johnson to score.

But that was swiftly wiped out by the hosts, who rallied and equalised through Round’s effort which found a way past Town stopper Dan Lowson in the 11th minute.

There were the odd flurries of opportunities but they would only really cause the odd heartbeat flutter for either keeper as the game meandered towards half-time.

But it took seconds, literally no more than 30 seconds, of the second half for Morpeth to take the lead once more through the ever-dangerous Johnson.

The winger was able to roll the ball into the bottom corner to ensure Morpeth repeated their first half trick of a quick start after the restart.

The visiting Highwaymen proceeded to step it up a gear and create numerous chances, with Joe Walton volleying into the side-netting and Jeff Henderson heading against the frame of the goal as chances started to flow.

But the score would stay 2-1 as Morpeth moved through the gears with 11 days to go before the campaign gets underway.

Town are next in action when they travel to Workington AFC for their final pre-season outing on Saturday, 7th August. Then comes the big kick-off, with a long trip south to Stafford Rangers on 14th August.

Morpeth: Lowson, Forster, Reid, J. Henderson, Ramsey, Sayer, Noble, Donaldson, Johnson, Foalle, L. Henderson.