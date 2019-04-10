Morpeth win the Senior Cup Final

Morpeth Town 2-1 North Shields

(After extra-time)

Morpeth won the Techflow Group Northumberland Senior Cup for the first time since 2007 on Tuesday evening with a hard fought but ultimately deserved victory over a spirited North Shields side.

The game was played at St James’ Park in Newcastle and Liam Henderson put the Highwaymen in front just before the interval when he nodded in on the line from an inswinging corner.

In the second half Joe Walton had a header tipped onto the crossbar, but the Robins equalised against the run of play when Craig Spooner flicked his header home in the with just over an hour gone.

There was nothing much between the sides for the remainder of the game, which went into extra-time, where Jack Foalle was the hero for Town when he fired home at the Leazers End after a cross was headed down to him to win the match for the Northumbrians in front of a 2,247 crowd.

* On Saturday Morpeth had bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable but hard fought 1-0 victory over a battling Stamford side.

Ben Sayer grabbed the only goal of the game with a stunning strike worthy of winning any game with a curling strike on 72 minutes.

* The next match at Craik Park is next Saturday when second placed Pontefract Colliers are the visitors in a game which will go a long way to deciding the fate of the title.