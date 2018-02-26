Newminster spot on for semi-finals

Last week was a very important week for Newminster Middle School from Morpeth and the McConnell family.

Newminster and the McConnell triplets were in action in the ESFA U13 competitions. Lucy was playing for the U13 Girls against the National Church of England Academy from South Notts in the PlayStation 9-a-side Cup.

Lucy had been in great form in the previous round when she had notched four goals.

Despite the long journey, Newminster took the lead in the first half through an Orla Callaghan goal. National hit back in the second half to go 2-1 in front before Callaghan scored again to equalise.

Newminster missed a few chances to take the lead but it was the home team who scored the winning goal to go through as 3-2 winners.

Lucy’s brothers, James and Daniel, were looking to do better in their quarter-final game in the ESFA U13 PlayStation Small Schools’ Trophy against StMary’s from Manchester.

Newminster scored after just a minute, James McConnell heading in from a corner.

The visitors were stunned and it wasn’t long before Josh Grenfell was put clean through by McConnell but his effort was saved by the keeper.

Chances fell at both ends, but it was St Mary’s who equalised with a speculative shot from outside the box.

This was a sign for the visitors to put the home team under pressure and it paid off when their midfield player turned past Finlay Coulson to score at the near post.

Newminster weathered the storm until half time and went in only a goal down.

In the second half St Mary’s pressed, but Newminster levelled it up through Bruce, and the game went to extra-time,where there was no further scoring and eventually to penalties. Newminster won the shoot-out to go through to the semi-finals.