Nine-man Morpeth lose at Aycliffe

Newton Aycliffe 2-1 Morpeth Town

Nine-man Morpeth Town fell to defeat at Newton Aycliffe on a frustrating afternoon in County Durham on Saturday.

Aycliffe got off to a great start, taking an early lead through Thibault Charmey, whose scuffed shot went in via an upright.

But their advantage lasted only two minutes as Liam Henderson, Town’s leading scorer with 19 goals so far this season, headed them back on level terms after rising to meet a cross on the right from Ben Sayer.

Dryden made a good save from Jordan Jensen’s free-kick to keep parity in the match at half-time.

Early in the second half, Mark Davidson was denied by a good save from home keeper Hunter and then Sean Taylor must have thought he had scored when he got in a header, but again Hunter was equal to his efforts.

It looked as if Morpeth might take a point from their visit, but with just four minutes remaining, Charmey struck again to condemn Morpeth to defeat, firing a free-kick into the top corner of the net past Dryden.

After Henderson was dismissed with 13 minutes to go, there was still time for Town to be reduced to nine men with Stephen Forster sent off for a straight red card.

It was a disappointing result for the Craik Park side, but they remain top of the Northern League Division 1 table with a healthy 19 points advantage.

Town are top on 76 points, with second-placed Consett on 57.