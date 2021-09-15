Point for Morpeth in home draw with Lancaster

Morpeth Town FC.

Sam Fishburn put the visitors ahead in the first half before Henderson was sent off. Andrew Johnson levelled things up before Micky Turner put the Highwaymen ahead. Teague was then dismissed before Paul Dawson levelled things from the spot.

Morpeth began the game on the front foot and after a slip on halfway by Lancaster, Sean Taylor forced Matthew Alexander into a smart save at his near post.

At the other end Robert Wilson tested Dan Lowson from the corner of the box only a minute later.

With five minutes on the clock, Lowson was called into action again when Sam Fishburn stung the palms of Lowson from a tight angle, before Carl Finnigan saw a strike diverted over the bar for Morpeth.

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes. A one-two down the left allowed Liam Brockbank to get down the flank and he delivered a low ball into the area which was tucked home by Fishburn.

The first moment of controversy occurred in the 44th minute as Michael Turner was prone on the turf and headed the ball back to Lowson. However, the referee decided it was a back pass and gave the away a free kick on the edge of the area. However, to the relief of the Highwaymen it was played straight into the wall.

Morpeth came out for the second half with their tails up and Matthew Alexander was beaten all ends up as Ryan Donaldson cut in from the left and sent a howitzer that glanced off the top of the bar.

On 62 minutes, the game swung dramatically as Jeff Henderson received two yellows in the space of 10 seconds for a foul and dissent.

Town eventually levelled things up when Johnson rifled in a shot from the corner of the box

With 15 minutes of the game remaining, the Highwaymen took the lead as Liam Noble flighted in a corner and Micky Turned leapt highest to power a header into the back of the net.

Lancaster wanted a share of the spoils and on 77 minutes came forward with Christian Sloan forcing Lowson into a punched clearance.

An off the ball tussle resulted in Teague getting his marching orders, Teague seeing a second yellow after collecting one in the first half for going through Finnigan.

The visitors did get a leveller and it came from the penalty spot on 84 minutes. Paul Dawson was caught in the area and he composed himself to get his side on equal terms. His initial panenka penalty was saved by the legs of Lowson but the ball broke back for Dawson who tapped home.

Both sides continued to press for the winner as the game entered added time and Jack Foalle forced Alexander into a save before Charlie Bailey called Lowson into action.