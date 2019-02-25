Reid nets Morpeth winner at Ossett

Ossett United 0-1 Morpeth Town

A resilient Morpeth Town showed grit, determination and composure to seal three crucial points at Ossett United on Saturday.

The latter had sat fifth in the Evo-Stik East table, on a run of four wins from five, heading into the clash, but it was the Highwaymen who triumphed on a combustible afternoon in Yorkshire.

In a game of physical challenges, both sides traded early headed chances without breaking the deadlock.

If the first half had simmered, then the second half turnedup the heat on a gloriously warm Yorkshire day.

The major talking point came in the 71st minute when Adam Priestly was dismissed for the hosts, after two yellow cards in quick succession, the second of which followed a needless off the ball incident in the area.

Then, with the game finely poised, Chris Reid struck just five minutes later. Ben Sayer, sent an inch perfect free-kick in from the right which was powered home by Reid.

It was a decisive moment and one that would seal the three points. As the final whistle blew, there was a huge sense of relief and joy as the Highwaymen won away at one of the best teams in the division.

Morpeth showed true grit and thoroughly deserved the victory.

Town will be hoping to continue their excellent form when they welcome Spalding United to Craik Park on Saturday (3pm).