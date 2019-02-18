Routine win sees Morpeth extend lead

Morpeth Town 2-0 Sheffield FC

Morpeth Town extended their advantage to seven points at the top of Evo-Stik East with a routine 2-0 win over third in the table Sheffield FC.

The damage was done in the first half, with two goals in the opening 30 minutes. Liam Henderson got the first, with David Carson netting the second. Morpeth scored at crucial times, Henderson netting from Tom Potter’s shot in the 23rdminute. The latter had cut in off his flank before unleashing a low drive which Henderson diverted into the net.

Sheffield were still recovering when they conceded a second from Carson seven minutes later. The midfielder curled a free-kick in at the near post, with goalkeeper Jonathan Hedge leaving an acre of space at his near post for Carson to aim at. In a game of few clear chances, Morpeth were professional and composed in possession for the rest of the game, nearly adding a third in the second half.

Ben Sayer struck the inside of the post on the hour-mark, following a neat lay-off from Henderson, before Wayne Phillips smashed an effort inches past the far post.

Henderson’s rising half-volley on 71 minutes climbed over the top, before the same player failed to add to his tally when his 79th minute lashed effort flew past the post.

The home side then saw the game out to claim three points on a weekend when closest title rivals Brighouse Town suffered a 1-0 reverse at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Morpeth are next in action on Saturday away to Ossett United.