Sayer strikes and Morpeth settle for draw

Pickering Town 1-1 Morpeth Town

Morpeth stretched their unbeaten run to five games but were left disappointed to leave the Recreation Ground in Pickering with only a point following a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Ryan Blott opened the scoring when he seized on a defensive lapse to fire home. Ben Sayer grabbed the equaliser when he rifled home in the second half.

Morpeth began the game on the front foot, dominating possession but without really testing Harrison Foulkes in the Pickering goal.

Foulkes saved with his foot from Sean Taylor, but after 24 minutes, the hosts responded and scored with their first effort of the game. A defensive mix-up saw the ball break on the edge of the area to Ryan Blott, who took a touch and smashed the ball beyond Dan Lowson.

The Highwaymen hit back but couldn’t find the equaliser before the interval. Taylor was at the heart of everything good for the visitors and he stood a ball up to the back post but it just evaded his opposite winger Joe Walton.

Two minutes before the break, Taylor went close again as he popped up on the opposite side of the box and saw an effort strike the angle of post and bar before going behind.

Morpeth must have had a rocket at half-time from Nick Gray and they came out rejuvenated for the second half. However, for all their possession, they still couldn’t create any chances to test Foulkes.

On the hour mark, it was the hosts who went close to doubling their lead through Nick Thompson. The captain collected the ball on the edge of the area before curling a left-footed strike that Lowson was able to gather easily at his near post.

Morpeth grabbed their deserved equaliser with 65 minutes played, the ball dropped in the box for Liam Henderson who pulled it back for Ben Sayer to rifle it home into the roof of the net to send the send the travelling band of supporters into raptures.

The Highwaymen continued to press for an equaliser and captain Wayne Phillips was unlucky to see an effort go wide of the post when he had rampaged forward from left back.

Sayer, who had already got one goal, forced Foulkes into a fine fingertip save to keep parity. The midfielder hit a rising shot from 25 yards that Foulkes got up to tip over for a corner.

Fresh from being awarded player-of-the-month for January, David Carson forced Foulkes into another fabulous save as the clock struck 90 minutes.

From the resulting corner, the ball dropped the way of Michael Turner who nodded his header downwards into the turf but narrowly wide of the near post with Foulkes beaten.