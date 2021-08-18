Second defeat for Morpeth with loss at Manchester

Morpeth Town FC.

Jonathan Smith opened the scoring for the home side on six minutes before deflected strikes from Jordan Simpson and Paul Ennis sealed the win.

FC United began the game on the front foot and almost took the lead on two minutes with Jordan Simpson bursting forward from midfield but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.

There was no respite for Town as a series of corners led to the opening goal. A corner was cleared back out to Drew Baker who delivered a cross to the far post and Jonathan Smith was on hand to stab the ball home.

Andrew Johnson had the first chance of the game for Morpeth but his effort from 35 yards flew over the crossbar.

The hosts continued their impressive start and had a good opportunity to double the lead on 22 minutes as Main fired a low effort off the bar.

Morpeth had their first real opportunity on 29 minutes. Liam Noble delivered a wonderful freekick into the area and it was glanced goalwards by Liam Henderson but it was diverted onto the post by Dan Lavercombe via his fingertips.

Chris Reid had another opportunity just before the interval with another free kick from Noble, but the defender couldn’t direct his header goalwards.

The second half began with FC on the front foot and Drew Baker headed wide of the far post from a corner.

Morpeth responded with Sam Hodgson side-footing over the bar from edge of the area.

On 57 minutes, the ball dropped to Liam Henderson at the back post but the striker was unable to get enough purchase on his shot and it was blocked on the line.

The Highwaymen were made to rue their chances as the lead was doubled on 67 minutes. Neat play around the edge of the area saw the ball fall to the feet of Jordan Simpson who shot low but it took a hefty deflection off Henderson and nestled in the bottom corner.

The goal invigorated the hosts and they continued to press; Main wriggled away from the attentions of Reid before shooting into the side netting before claiming a penalty.

Morpeth weren’t done though and Ryan Donaldson had an effort on 75 minutes but his low effort from the edge of the area skidded along the turf but Lavercombe was able to make the save.

The game was sealed in the 81st minute as Paul Ennis scored from the angle following a free kick which again took a heavy deflection. Donaldson was the unlucky man who the ball struck before hitting the underside of the bar and going in.

Still, Morpeth pressed in search of a goal; Carl Finnigan was released and he got in behind the defence but his low strike was saved by the legs of Lavercombe before he pounced on the loose ball.