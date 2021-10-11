Seven games unbeaten for Morpeth

Morpeth Town FC.

A brace from Andrew Johnson plus further strikes from Ben Sayer and Sam Hodgson sealed a scintillating win in Derbyshire. It was also a story of what if as, there were numerous other chances for the Highwaymen to win by a bigger margin.

The Highwaymen got off to a flying start as Johnson opened the scoring on five minutes. A raking ball over the top released Jack Foalle who cushioned the ball into the path of Ben Sayer whose cross was flicked into the top corner at the near post by the striker.

The lead could have been doubled on 13 minutes as Johnson was released from a quick free kick from Liam Noble but he couldn’t beat the advancing Hawkins.

Foalle was then hauled down and from the resultant free kick, Noble rattled the base of the post.

The second goal arrived moments later and it was Johnson again. This time he glanced home a header into the far corner after an inviting cross from Joe Walton.

The home side thought they had pulled a goal back through Declan Bacon but he had already fouled Callum Morris in the buildup.

Ben Sayer grabbed the third goal on 26 minutes; Micky Turner went rampaging forward and he teed up Sayer who saw his initial effort blocked before nodding home the rebound.

In added time, Johnson had another great opportunity to wrap up his hat trick when he rounded the keeper, but he hit the side netting from a tight angle.

The second half wasn’t as eventful but Morpeth stayed in cruise control and were able to add a fourth in added time. The returning Sam Hodgson bent an effort away from Callum Hawkins and into the bottom corner, giving the ‘keeper no chance.