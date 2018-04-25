Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls position’s strength in depth that allows Jos Luhukay to keep the faith

Next season, Jos Luhukay faces a huge decision and one that a year ago no one following Sheffield Wednesday would have even contemplated.

When the Dutchman took charge of Wednesday in January he was already without the services of Keiren Westwood and in his place, Joe Wildsmith turned in a host of eye-catching performances that meant the Republic of Ireland international wasn’t as big a miss as some would have feared.

In between, Cameron Dawson took over in goal for the FA Cup games and didn’t do too badly either.

On Saturday, Luhukay made a somewhat surprising change, in bringing Dawson back in for the Championship match with reading and indicated the number one jersey was his for the remainder of the season.

It was clearly the manager looking ahead to next season and assessing his options for who he will choose to be the main man at the back.

It would have been inconceivable to believe that Westwood’s place would be under threat, just months ago, and there are even whispers wondering whether he could be sold in the summer, with a year left on his contract.

With money expected to be much tighter this summer than had been the case in the previous few years under owner Dejphon Chansiri, there may be a few sales.

Westwood, still one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, would be a player who would bring a sizable amount of money in, to help bolster other positions.

Luhukay is certainly not looking at what the keeper has done in his previous years at Hillsborough which reaped two Player of the Year awards.

“I live not in the past, I live in the future,” he said. “From the first day, it’s been Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson.

“Joe is, in my time, now the No 1. He has made a fantastic progression in the last months, and made progression in his young career.

“But we have also Cameron, who is a fantastic goalkeeper. I’m happy with these young, talented players.

“Every player must work for his position, every player must work hard to come back to the squad and, of course, the last step is the first 11. But that is the future.”

Dawson has since been given more of a chance and also given Luhukay more to think about. Three excellent players and one position. Something has to give in the summer.

Owls Keiren Westwood.....Pic Steve Ellis

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday