Sunday League AGM and presentations

The Blyth & Wansbeck Sunday League held their AGM last Monday night.

All officers and committee remained in place. However, a new member joined the committee. Martyn Hepple agreed to join after retiring from playing. It was also mentioned that Standard Security will again sponsor the league for an eighth season.

Tuesday night saw the presentation night held at New Delaval and Newsham Social Club. It was good to see League president George Allen in attendance along with several referees and sponsors.

The awards were presented by Suzette Scott to:

Division One Secretary of the Year - This was shared by Barry Murphy from Block and Tackle Ashington and Shihab Miah from High Street

Premier Division award was also shared between Matty Rodgers from Bedlington Social Club United and Martyn Hepple from Blyth Town Sunday.

Top goal scorer Division One Anthony Goldie from High Street with 44 goals, and in the Premier Division to Michael Todd from Ashinmgton Town Central with 23.

Player of the Year in Division One went to Karl Davison from Newbiggin New Ship with nine awards and in the Premier Division toMichael Todd from Ashington Town Central with 10 awards.

The Bill Young Fair Play Award ,sponsored by Whitley Bay Trophies, went to Guidepost Shakespeare Tavern. They also received a cheque.

Denis Fowler Referee of the Year award went to Paul Davison and Rachel Martin.

Jimmy Scott award for Young Referee of the Year went to Evan Culling.

Harry Kenned achievement award went to Newbiggin New Ship

Presidents Cup - This awrd is chosen by the league president and this year it went to Martyn Hepple from Blyth Town Sunday.

Cup winners for the season were:

Eric Anderson Cup - Amble Tavern, runners up Newsham Victory.

Alan Davison Cup - Blyth Town Sunday, runners up Ashington RAOB.

Saints Shield sponsored by C R Scott Ltd - Block & Tackle, Ashington, runners up Newsham Victory.

Randolph Cup sponsored by Standard Security - Ashington ROAB, runners upBedlington Social Club United.

JD Marnock Cup sponsored by REAY Security Ltd - Block & Tackle, Ashington, runners up Earsdon Red Lion.

George Davison Cup sponsord by Port Training - Amble Tavern, runners up Ashington RAOB.

Division One champions Newsham Victory, runners up Newbiggin New Ship.

Premier Division champions Amble Tavern, runners up Blyth Town Sunday.

NFA Sunday Cup - Runners up Amble Tavern.