Teams ready to kick off the new season

Football

The game had originally been scheduled for Craik Park, but has been switched.

And with Morpeth also away against FC United and Stalybridge on August 17 and 21, it means fans will have to wait until Tuesday, August 24 and the game against Bamber Bridge before they can welcome the team back home.

Morpeth will go into Saturday’s game at Stafford on the back of. 6-0 away defeat against Workington AFC at the weekend.

They conceded the opening goal after only 11 seconds through home keeper Jim Atkinson, before Nic Evangelinos doubled the hosts’ lead after 11 minutes. David Symington added a third on 28 minutes as the home side dominated. Connor Tinnion scored a classy fourth on 56 minutes before Brad Hubbold added a fifth on 81 minutes and Tinnion then netted a sixth in the 88th minute to complete a miserable afternoon for the Highwaymen.

Meanwhile, the local football programme also kicks off this weekend with the opening games in the Northern Alliance League.

Ponteland United will contest the Premier Division and they start with a home game against Percy Main Amateurs before taking on Cullercoats, away, on Wednesday (August 18).

There were a couple of late withdrawls from the Alliance, which forced a re-shuffle, and as a result Morpeth FC have been promoted to Division 2.

They kick off their campaign with a home game against Willington Quay Saints of Saturday, followed by an away match at Wideopen on the 21st.

Also in Division 2, Ponteland United Reserves open away to Wideopen this weekend, with their first home match against Cullercoats Reserves the following weekend.

And Stobswood Welfare, also in Division 2, start with two away fixtures. They are away to Newcastle East End this weekend with another away game against Newcastle University A on the 21st.