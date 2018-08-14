Terriers have upper hand

Bedlington Terriers 3

West Allotment Celtic 1

Bedlington Terriers chalked up their first win of the season at home to West Allotment Celtic on Saturday, in a game which they dominated.

Terriers made four changes from the team that started against Durham four days earlier. Andy Hall and Liam Clark replaced Ian Herron and Dan Costello in midfield, while new signing Cameron Fenton and Stephen Young came in for Darren Riddell and John Sherlock.

West Allotment were quickest out of the traps as Michael Baxter’s 30-yard shot was tipped against the post by home keeper David Stewart after 80 seconds.

Terriers had their first chance after five minutes when Fenton won the ball in the air and his header found Chris Glass in space. The midfielder chipped over the bar.

Aafter 16 minutes,Fenton’s through ball was headed back to him by Glass but his shot was over the crossbar.

Paul Wardle headed over from Andy Hall’s cross after 21 minutes, while Fenton broke through on 38 minutes but was tackled as he was poised to shoot from 15 yards.

In between, Kyle Dobson had cleared a shot off the line from Baxter.

In the final minutes of the first half, Terriers had a free kick pulled back in by Fenton which no one was able to force in while Andy Hall blazed over from 25 yards.

Terriers started brightly in the second half and on 48 the visitors’ keeper Finlay Hodgson’s clearance struck Fenton who was just in front of him and rebounded in the direction of the visitors’ goal.

Fenton was first to the ball and shot home from eight yards.

After 57 minutes, a throw-in from the left was played on to Young who fired home from 10 yards to double the lead.

Five minutes later, Steve Gibson was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area. From the spot kick, Matthew Hayton sent the diving Stewart the wrong way.

The last 15 minutes saw the Terriers lay siege to the Allotment goal. Fenton headed wide of the post and then saw a shot go wide, while substitute Ronnie Jones shot just wide from six yards.

Terriers got their reward for the pressure after 85 minutes when a clearance out of defence found Fenton. He ran through and drew the keeper before squaring the ball to Kevin Westphal to slot home from 12 yards.

It was a well-deserved victory for the Terriers who moved into the top half of the table. New signing Cameron Fenton has an impressive debut, scoring one goal and making another.

Next up for the Terriers is a trip to top-of-the -able Billingham Town.

Team: Stewart, Ward, Henderson, Hall, Gibson, Dobson, Clark (Locke 72), Wardle, Fenton, Young (Jones 72), Glass (Westphal 65). Unused subs: Storey, Rowlandson.