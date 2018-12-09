The weather puts paid to Sunday League again

Once again, the weather put paid to some of the games scheduled for the weekend in the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League.

Amble Tavern, at home against Ashington RAOB, was the only game played in the Premier Division.

However, Amble went down by the odd goal in three. Josh Hay scored for the Tavern. Goals for the Buffs came from Chad Miller and Damien Stevens.

In Division One, Ashington Town Mortimer came unstuck at home, going down 5-3 against Cramlington Burton House. Goals for the Mortimer came from Ryan McKee, Liam McKee and Daniel Hartshorn. On target for the Burton House were Danny Maddox and Karl Boughen with two each. Tom Towart completed the scoring.

All other games were off.