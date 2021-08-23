Third defeat in a week for Morpeth

Morpeth Town FC.

A brace of headers from Ioan Evans in the 13th and 76th minutes were the undoing of the Highwaymen who had a goal from Liam Henderson chalked off in the first half.

The opening goal of the game came when an inswinging corner was headed home by Ioan Evans at the far post.

The goal bouyed the home side and they had another opportunity on 18 minutes which was saved by Dan Lowson.

On the half hour mark, Celtic had another chance when Charley Doyle cantered forward before seeing his drive smash off the inside of the post.

There were further chances at both ends and Morpeth thought they had levelled just before the interval but their joy was short lived as Henderson was flagged offside.

Morpeth came out fired up for the second half and had a couple of great chances when a Liam Noble shot brought out a sprawling save from Grant Shelton before Henderson had his header blocked on the line by Shelton.

On 58 minutes, Callum Morris making his first appearance in a Morpeth shirt headed over the bar and then Shenton again denied them, this time saving from Jack Foalle before Foalle was inches away from sliding home a cross from Henderson.

With a little over 20 minutes remaining, Morris had scored but at the wrong end as he diverted a header beyond Lowson but the referee had spotted a foul by Bakkor on the centre half and rightly chalked it off.

Stalybridge grabbed their second of the game and it was a carbon copy of the first as an inswinging corner was met by the head of Evans and he headed home from the centre of the goal.

The home side could have added a third in stoppage time at the end of the game but substitute Keano Deacon burst forward before seeing his shot take a knick and wide of the post.