Two wins keep the Town in top spot

Two wins in three days saw Morpeth Town strengthen their grip at the top of Northern League Division 1.

On Saturday they beat Consett 4-1 at Craik Park, and they followed this up with another 4-1 victory on Monday, this time away to Whitley Bay.

Morpeth had lost 3-2 at home to Stockton Town last Thursday, but they have bounced back in style and now top the table on 93 points, 12 ahead of second placed Marske United, who have seven games in hand on the Northumbrians.

All they can do now is try to win their remaining two fixtures and hope that Marske slip up during the run-in.

An incisive attacking performance ensured Morpeth beat Whitley Bay after an entertaining game at Hillheads on Monday.

They were dominant from the outset, earning a deserved lead on 14 minutes through Jordan Fry. Sean Taylor doubled his side’s advantage before Liam Brooks reduced the arrears midway through the second half.

Joe Walton then smashed home a third for Town to end any Bay interest prior to Wayne Phillips’ late goal.

On Saturday Morpeth were on song as they beat Consett 4-1 at Craik Park.

Goals from Stephen Elliott, Jordan Fry, David Carson and Joe Walton ensured a comfortable victory after Michael Sweet had opened the scoring for the visitors, who played most of the second half with 10 men after Ryan McKinnon’s straight red card.

On Saturday (April 26), Morpeth face Sunderland RCA at home.