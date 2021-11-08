Morpeth Town FC.

Jack Foalle had put Morpeth ahead in the first half as they dominated possession and territory but without creating too many clearcut opportunities.

The Gingerbreads levelled things up midway through the second half with Michael Williams converting from the spot before Liam Noble produced his heroics.

Morpeth continued to press high up and fashioned another opportunity on 14 minutes but the header by Foalle at the far post was straight at Render in the Grantham goal.

Just past the half hour, Render was called into action again as he got down low to his right to push away a shot from Ben Sayer with the rebound falling to Andrew Johnson who saw his strike blocked.

Johnson cut inside from the left wing but Render was equal to his curling effort on 33 minutes.

For all of the possession that the Highwaymen had it took until the 36th minute for the opening goal. Sayer picked the ball up and turned to pick out the run of Foalle who was able to take the ball in his stride and round Render to slot the ball home.

The visitors levelled things up on 65 minutes through Michael Williams who converted a penalty. A long ball over the top released Lee Shaw and he was brought down by Chris Reid who escaped with a yellow card.

The visitors looked more dangerous as the half drew towards a close. James Williamson hit a low swerving effort that forced Lowson to push the ball behind for a corner.

The Highwaymen knowing that three points were vital for their climb up the table began to push forward in the closing stages, but after a series of near misses it wasn’t until the 89th minute that the game was won, when a clearance was headed only as far as Noble, who controlled the ball on his chest before lashing the ball on the volley into the bottom corner, giving the keeper no chance.