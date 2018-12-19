KEVI pupils enjoy sporting success at rugby and football

Two young rugby teams from a Northumberland school have been crowned champions of their county, just days after a trophy was won by a group of female footballers from the same academy.

The Year 9 and Year 10 rugby squads from The King Edward VI School in Morpeth, part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, played teams respectively from Bede Academy, Cramlington Learning Village, The Royal Grammar School, St Thomas More School, Dame Allan’s Schools and St Mary’s Catholic School, Hexham, at a series of matches at Kingston Park rugby ground, the home of the Newcastle Falcons.

The teams both came out as overall Northumberland schools champions for their respective age groups.

Girls from The King Edward VI School also brought home a trophy after representing The Newcastle United Football Foundation at the recent Premier League Girls Football Festival, a community initiative delivered in conjunction with The Football Association by 88 clubs across the country.

The six Year 10 and six Year 9 students who regularly play on the school football team were selected for their respective squads at a series of crunch matches as part of the programme, played at The Beacon of Light in Sunderland.

The Year 10 girls – Ailidh Dick, Alysia Donnison, Alyssa Phillips, Ellie Jardine, Emma Sykes and Sophie Jardine – came home victorious.

Their Year 9 counterparts – Ffion Abbott, Chloe Adam, Ellie Chirnside, Lucy McConnell, Orla Callaghan and Francesca Takher – came second in the tournament against several other Premier League clubs.

Jonathan Foster, PE teacher at KEVI, said: “Well done to all the players in both tournaments.

“The rugby teams earned a well-deserved victory and demonstrated themselves to be a team with lots of promise, commitment and character.

“It’s a great enough achievement to be selected to play in such prestigious tournaments, but for students from both year groups, and in both sports, to contribute towards winning these accolades has just blown us away.

“We’re hugely proud of every single player.”

Top, the KEVI girls who won their football at Sunderland, and, right, the boys who triumphed in the rugby County Championships at Kingston Park.