Leaders Morpeth lose on road at Swalwell

Action from Kirkley's game away to Tillside 2nds at Etal.

The home side batted first and with a knock of 75 from Lloyd Anderson, which included nine boundaries, they managed to put on 195-8 in their 50 overs, with Cam MacKay taking 4-42.

In reply, David Rutherford was Morpeth’s top scorer with 45, with Adam Lawn and James Sander both on 22, but they fell short at 153-8 in 50 overs.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts had a narrow two run victory in a low scoring match at home to Tillside 1sts.

Pont batted first and were all out for only 99, with Jonathan Appleby their top scorer on 23. There were three wickets each for Sean Wales and Luke Dickson, but in reply Tillside also found runs hard to come by and they were dismissed for 97, Matthew Whitty their top scorer on 18. Ian Smart turned in a man of the match performance with the ball, claiming 7-34.

Blagdon 1sts had a six wicket home win over Bomarsund 1sts in Division 3. Bomar posted 114-9 in their 50 overs, with Andrew Matthews and Matthew Crawford both on 28, Harry Johnson and David Gibson both claiming three wickets. Blagdon took 23 overs to reach their target at 115-4 with Ben Gibson on 23, Nigel Clough on 21 not out and Sam Eyes 20 not out.

In Division 4, Stobswood 1sts won by eight runs at home to Swalwell 2nds. Adam Cook hit 60 and darren Townsley 37 as Stobswood put on 201-8 in 50 overs, Michael Armstrong taking 4-51. Swalwell came up short at 193 all out with George Neaven on 83 and Lee Scott on 40.Paul Patterson took 4-20.

Ulgham 1sts suffered a ten wicket away defeat against Alnwick 2nds in Division 5. Roy Haygarth hit 35 as Ulgham made 92 all out with Alan Straker taking 4-11. In reply, Alnwick took 18 overs to chase it down at 93 without loss, with Bradley Spiers on 48 not out and Michael Kirkup on 38 not out.