Mini success for Morpeth U12s rugby

Morpeth Rugby Club’s U12s boys and girls sides recently travelled north of the border to compete at Netherdale, the home of Galashiels Rugby Club, in the Kyowa Kirin Mini Maroons 20th annual tournament.

The boys were in a pool with Melrose, Mackie and West of Scotland rugby clubs and the girls also played a round robin against Perthshire, Biggar, Melrose, Gala and Stewarts Melville.

Both sides had the best of starts winning their opening games.

The boys progressed as outright winners of their pool, meeting Ellon in the semi-final. This put them into the final where they beat their hosts Gala.

The girls enjoyed similar success winning the remainder of their games to finish the day unbeaten.

All involved received medals which were presented by John Dalziel, the current Scotland National Sevens Team head coach.