Ashington karate girls are selected for England

Four students from Ashington Karate Club have been successful in being selected for the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB) England Squad for 2018.

Dylan Gibson (20), Gemma Gibson (18), Niamh Duddridge (17) and Evie Ackroyd (16) all travelled down to Liverpool at the end of January to take part in the selections.

Over the weekend, selections for both the kata (set forms) and kumite (fighting) squads took place.

Dylan Gibson was selected onto the kata squad for his seventh year, Niamh Duddridge was selected onto both squads for her fifth year, Gemma Gibson was selected onto the kumite squad for her fifth year, and the kata squad for the third time, and Evie Ackroyd was selected onto the kumite squad for her first year.

Both selections take place under the scrutiny of Sensei Andy Sherry, 9th Dan, who is the chief instructor of the KUGB, and the kumite squad also has the additional instruction of Sensei Frank Brennan, 8th Dan.

As part of the squads, the students will train under the two instructors several times throughout the year, and will represent England at two home international Grand Slams against Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The four members train at Ashington Karate Club with Sensei Jill Kelly, 6th Dan, and Sensei Trish Bruce, 5th Dan.

The club trains on Saturday mornings at Ashington Leisure Centre from 10am-11.30am, and Thursday evenings at Josephine Butler Campus from 6-7pm.

More information can be found by contacting Sensei Jill Kelly on 07930324556 or visiting the club website at www.ashingtonshotokankarate.co.uk.