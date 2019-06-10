Belsay Trials a big hit

Belsay Horse Trials were held last weekend and proved to be a big hit.

With the event going ‘international’ in 2020 this was a dry run and organisers were pleased with the results.

Laura de Wesselow commented: “This year’s event was as action packed as ever, with a full roster of entries and some very exciting riders including several Badminton 2019 contenders, Youth eventing will be a great focus for 2020, when Belsay goes International and hosts the British Championships and a CCIS** class. We have been involved in Pony Trials since 2016, so we are thrilled we can give something back to the sport by hosting this prestigious championship at Belsay.”