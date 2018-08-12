Bronze for Weightman in European Championships

Northumberland's Laura Weightman spoke of her delight at getting a bronze medal in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Berlin tonight.

The 27-year-old ran a strong race to finish in third place, just losing out for silver on the home straight.

Laura Weightman took an early lead. Picture taken from BBC

The Morpeth Harrier took an early lead in the final at the Olympic stadium and when red-hot favourite and Great Britain teammate Laura Muir took the front , Weightman stayed with her.

It wasn't until just after the final bend that the Lesbury runner found herself battling with Ireland's Ciara Mageean and Poland's Sofia Ennaoui, who took the silver medal.

Laura said: "I'm really happy to get a bronze medal. I'm slightly disappointed. The plan was to run hard from the start and that's why I hit the front. And when Laura came past, I really wanted to go with her and hold on for as long as I could

"That last 200m was really hard. But I never not fight for that line. I knew the line was coming and I had to get there as hard as I could. Hanging on for a bronze, I'm delighted."

The medal winners on the podium. Picture taken from BBC

Laura is coached by Steve Cram, who said: "She did the best she could to stay with Laura Muir as long as she could. She should be very happy with a bronze.

"Both Lauras have been leading the way for 1500m running for a while. The two of them are real world class 1500m runners."

Laura finished the race in 4.03.75; Ennaoui clocked a time of 4.03.08 and Muir 4.02.32.